Former Arizona tight end Rob Gronkowski earned his third Super Bowl win Sunday evening as the New England Patriots were able to take down the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The 29-year-old Pennsylvania native has played with the Patriots since being drafted by the team in 2010 and previously won the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2017 (Super Bowl LI) and 2015 (Super Bowl XLIX).

Gronkowski came up with one of the biggest plays of the game when quarterback Tom Brady found his tight end running down the field and hit him on a 29-yard pass play that ended inside the 5-yard line. It set up the game's lone touchdown on the following play and would help the Patriots eventually seal the 13-3 victory.

The NFL All-Pro tight end had six catches for 87 yards in the game and his 14.5 yards per catch average was tops for the Patriots in what turned out to be the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.

A catch by Gronkowski in the first quarter of the game was a momentous one as it was the 18th catch for him in a Super Bowl game giving him the record for a career among tight ends. By the end of the game that number would reach 23 catches giving Gronkowski 608 career catches for 9,024 and 91 touchdowns.

The former UA standout joined another Patriots standout as the second Wildcat to win three Super Bowl titles with linebacker Tedy Bruschi being the other one to do it. He won all three of his Super Bowl titles with New England as well.

Gronkowski has battled injuries throughout his career and could be nearing the end of his NFL career has played in four Super Bowls with the Patriots.