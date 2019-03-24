It was a day that was going to come eventually and Rob Gronkowski picked the second-to-last Sunday in March to do it. Sunday, the New England Patriots star tight end decided it was time to end his all-pro career after nine seasons. During his time with the Patriots Gronk won three Super Bowls and played in five total including a win in the Super Bowl LIII earlier this year.

"It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far," Gronkowski wrote in a post on Instagram. "I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine.

"Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of.

"I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next."

He currently holds the record for most catches by a tight end in Super Bowl history with 23, and he also has more receiving yards than any other player at his position in the history of the NFL's championship game with 297 yards.

Gronkowski, who spent his entire career with the Patriots after being selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 42nd overall pick, finished his expected hall of fame career with 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

One of the faces of the NFL, Gronkowski has become a fan favorite going back to his days in college when he starred for Arizona from 2007-09. His final season for the Wildcats was hindered by back surgery, but his sophomore year in 2008 made him a third-team all-American and a member of the Pac-10's first team.

Gronkowski had 47 catches for 672 yards and 10 touchdowns that season and established himself as one of the top players in college football.