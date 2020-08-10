GOAZCATS - Grant Gunnell, others push for fall football as 'WeWantToPlay' is trending

In a world of hashtags there is one that might matter most when it comes to the upcoming football season, #WeWantToPlay. It started Sunday and gained steam into the evening with some of college football's most notable players jumping on board, including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Monday, it even reached as high as the White House.

The hashtag came as a response to the growing rumor over the weekend that college football will soon be coming to a complete halt as some university presidents and athletic directors have pushed harder for the cancellation of the 2020 college football season.

At Arizona there have been differences of opinion throughout the offseason when it comes to wanting to play versus opting out of the season, but now things have aligned as players have united to say they want to play. Quarterback Grant Gunnell is one of the players who has voiced his opinion on the matter, doing so Sunday evening via a social media post, and he was not alone.

Receivers Boobie Curry and Jamarye Joiner, cornerbacks Malik Hausman and Bobby Wolfe plus defensive lineman Kyon Barrs all joined Gunnell in supporting the movement that has now joined the #WeAreUnited group that recently pushed for more uniform COVID-19 protocols, an end to racial injustice in college athletics and revenue sharing.

Hausman has been UA's representative for the "We Are United" group of players while Curry and Gunnell have already been outspoken about wanting to play this season. The movement has pitted athletes against the decision-makers who control what will happen this season and whether or not there will be college football in the Pac-12 and other conferences.

The Pac-12 is scheduled to have a meeting Tuesday and that could result in some kind of decision. The Big Ten continues to meet while the SEC called a special meeting to discuss the weekend's events. It could all lead to the cancellation of the season, but it is clear that the athletes want their voices heard.

Their message: #WeWantToPlay.