GOAZCATS - Grading the new coaches on their first NSD

SHANE BEAMER, South Carolina

Shane Beamer came into the South Carolina job on fire. He extended new offers to prospects across the South and reeled in New Orleans linebacker Kolbe Fields in January, then landed four-star JUCO linebacker Tavareon Scott and three-star Alabama defensive back LaDareyen Craig on National Signing Day. The Gamecocks also held on to long-time in-state defensive line commit TJ Sanders. Fields had a fantastic senior campaign and emerged as one of the best linebackers nationally this fall. Scott could be a key cog in Beamer's defensive rebuild in Columbia. Grade: A

BRET BIELEMA, Illinois

Bielema replaced Lovie Smith in December but began getting commitments in January. The Illini inked each of Bielema's first two commitments in his new Big Ten gig – three-star Alabama running back Joshua McCray and three-star Georgia linebacker Dwayne Johnson. Grade: C

JEDD FISCH, Arizona

Arizona lured former college assistant Jedd Fisch away from the New England Patriots. One of his first additions was unrated Connecticut athlete Anthony Simpson Jr., who was a target of his defensive coordinator Don Brown when Brown was at Michigan. Arizona also inked two-star Texas cornerback Jakelyn Morgan, who committed earlier but didn't sign early. A quiet signing day should make for a busy spring. Grade: C-

BRYAN HARSIN, Auburn

Auburn opened February on a roll. The Tigers closed out their 2021 class with in-state defensive back Juwon Gatson and finally signed Tarvarish Dawson out of Florida. Earlier in the week, first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin landed a commitment from three-star Georgia quarterback Holden Geriner. The Tigers maintained a good chunk of their 2021 haul in December and had a productive finish. Grade: B

JOSH HEUPEL, Tennessee

CLARK LEA, Vanderbilt

It was a relatively quiet, yet productive close to Vanderbilt's 2021 class and first-year coach Clark Lea, who took over the Commodores two days before the initial signing period. Vanderbilt signed all but three of the players committed to Derek Mason, then on Wednesday signed the remaining three who elected not to sign in December – three-stars CJ Taylor, Michael Mincey and Dylan Betts-Pauley. Lea also added a surprise signee in two-star New Jersey RB Patrick Smith, who was a big Vanderbilt target since October. We're anticipating Vanderbilt to keep making more noise on the recruiting trail in the spring. Grade: B-

STEVE SARKISIAN, Texas