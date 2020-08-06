Arizona has built up most of its 2021 class already and it happened over the course of a few months as the Wildcats were one of the last Power Five programs to land their first commit in the class. Now, Kevin Sumlin and his staff have helped the Wildcats surpass many programs in total commitments and most of the attention has been focused on the defensive side of the ball.

Up to this point UA has 21 total commits in the class with 13 of those prospects being defensive players. New defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads is quickly trying to impart his influence on the team and that means loading up on recruits at several key positions highlighted by the linebacker group.

We already examined the offensive side of the ball in Arizona's 2021 class, and now it is time to take a look at the defense to asses how well the Wildcats have done building up that group so far in this recruiting cycle.