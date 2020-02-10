Grading the class: Arizona’s 2020 signees (offense)
Arizona added one more prospect to its class over the weekend leaving head coach Kevin Sumlin and his staff with just four more spots to use for the rest of the offseason. At this point the likely ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news