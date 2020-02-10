Grading the class: Arizona’s 2020 signees (defense)
As we continue to look at and evaluate Arizona's 2020 recruiting class, we now turn our attention to the defensive side of the ball where most of the focus was at for the Wildcats in recent weeks. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news