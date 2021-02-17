GOAZCATS - Godfather and Gorney Podcast: Grading the coaching hires

Godfather and Gorney Podcast: Grading the coaching hires
The Godfather and Gorney Podcast returns today with a ton of talk around coaches in college football:
Open - Talking about Gus Malzahn and the UCF job
1:40 - Tennessee job and Jeremy Pruitt
7:50 - The grade for Steve Sarkisian and why
12:00 - Can Clark Lea win at Vanderbilt?
14:30 - What will Bret Bielema do at Illinois?
17:45 - Was Bryan Harsin the right fit at Auburn?
21:20 - Shane Beamer has lots to deal with at South Carolina
26:54 - Why Jedd Fisch is an interesting hire at Arizona?
31:10 - Josh Heupel at Tennessee could have a long road ahead
35:50 - Reports on Jeremy Pruitt
38:50 - Talk about Maalik Murphy's commitment to Texas
44:45 - Trevor Lawrence's pro day
52:00 - Television talk