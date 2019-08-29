Arizona has one of its important visitors currently on campus and a couple more key targets will be making their way to Tucson within the next month. It is the start of a busy time for Sean Miller and the Wildcats as September will be a big time of the year for the 2020 recruiting class to come together.

In this portion of the War Room we have a closer look at the targets you need to be most focused in on as the process continues to play out.

Click here to read the latest with Arizona basketball recruiting in the War Room.