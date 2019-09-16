Arizona secured one its biggest win of the young season and one of the most notable wins of Kevin Sumlin's tenure as head coach Saturday night when the Wildcats took down Texas Tech 28-14 at Arizona Stadium. It was a big night for the defense which had come under plenty of scrutiny for how it performed in the first two games of the season. UA's running game was also able to control the clock late to put the Red Raiders away.

Throw in a dash of Khalil Tate running the ball and you have a successful game for the Wildcats to close nonconference play.

