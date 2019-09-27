Arizona is set to host UCLA this weekend to open its Pac-12 Conference schedule. The Bruins are coming off their first win of the season that ended with 67 points scored last week. Both teams head into Saturday night's matchup with some momentum and to get you ready for the game senior editor Matt Moreno is back with another edition of the GOAZCATS.com Today podcast.

In this episode, you will hear three keys to a UA victory plus Matt offers up three players who will matter most come Saturday night. In addition to that we have an interview with junior running back Gary Brightwell who shined in UA's last game against Texas Tech. And, Matt gives you his game prediction.

Listen to the full episode below.