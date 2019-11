Podcast intro (0:00)

Football (2:47-24:41)

• JJ Taylor’s Arizona career and decision to enter the NFL Draft

• The Wildcats' QB situation heading into senior day

• State of the defense heading into the final weeks

• Looking ahead to the game against Utah

Basketball (24:42-38:13)

• Zeke Nnaji's big start

• Arizona's impressive depth

• Looking ahead to Thursday night’s game

Podcast wrap-up (38:14)