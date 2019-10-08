Arizona is now getting ready for a big game against Washington as the Wildcats return home this weekend before hitting the road once again. As the attention now turns to the Huskies and Saturday's game at Arizona Stadium we still want to take another look back at the 35-30 win for UA over Colorado in Boulder.

So, senior editor Matt Moreno is back with another episode of the GOAZCATS.com Today podcast breaking down some of the key factors in UA's latest victory.