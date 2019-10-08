GOAZCATS.com Today podcast: Arizona-Colorado recap episode
Arizona is now getting ready for a big game against Washington as the Wildcats return home this weekend before hitting the road once again. As the attention now turns to the Huskies and Saturday's game at Arizona Stadium we still want to take another look back at the 35-30 win for UA over Colorado in Boulder.
So, senior editor Matt Moreno is back with another episode of the GOAZCATS.com Today podcast breaking down some of the key factors in UA's latest victory.
Podcast breakdown
0:00 - Podcast intro
2:08 - Monday's news and notes
5:55 - Recapping Arizona's 35-30 victory over Colorado
20:44 - Looking ahead to Arizona's game against Washington
22:55 - Kevin Sumlin talks UW, Jacob Eason [sound clip]
25:10 - Podcast wrap-up