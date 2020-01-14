News More News
GOAZCATS.com Today podcast: Arizona basketball/football update (1.14.20)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

In this episode of the GOAZCATS.com Today podcast, senior editor Matt Moreno brings you his thoughts on the latest developments with Arizona basketball and football as the second full week of 2020 comes to a close.

Podcast rundown

• Arizona's road trip to Oregon

• UA's issues heading into the rest of the season

• The upcoming decision of 2020 recruit Ben Mathurin

• Arizona's addition of 2020 running back prospect Frank Brown

• Thoughts on the coaching staff additions for Kevin Sumlin

• General thoughts as the offseason goes into full swing

