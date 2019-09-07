News More News
Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona returns to the field Saturday night and it will do it at home as Northern Arizona makes its way to Tucson to face the Wildcats in the home opener for 2019. To get you ready for the 7:45 p.m. MST kickoff, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno previews the game, answers subscriber questions and more.


Podcast rundown

0:39 - Podcast welcome

6:19 - 5 players to watch Saturday night

20:53 - Jalen Harris interview

28:05 - Answering subscriber questions

44:54 - Score prediction/closing

