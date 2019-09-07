GOAZCATS.com Today: Arizona vs NAU game day podcast
Arizona returns to the field Saturday night and it will do it at home as Northern Arizona makes its way to Tucson to face the Wildcats in the home opener for 2019. To get you ready for the 7:45 p.m. MST kickoff, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno previews the game, answers subscriber questions and more.
Podcast rundown
0:39 - Podcast welcome
6:19 - 5 players to watch Saturday night
20:53 - Jalen Harris interview
28:05 - Answering subscriber questions
44:54 - Score prediction/closing