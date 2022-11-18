The GOAZCATS.com Football Preview Show returns with another episode, and this week we are examining Arizona's upset win over previous No. 9 UCLA in the first major signature win for head coach Jedd Fisch leading the Wildcats. A lot of things went right for Arizona last week at the Rose Bowl, and now the team will look to build on that win with bowl eligibility still in play with two games remaining in the regular season.

This week the Wildcats will host Washington State, which is a team that has given Arizona some trouble in the most recent meetings between the two Pac-12 programs. One added element to this year's matchup is that the Cougars' former starting quarterback, Jayden de Laura, is now at Arizona guiding the Wildcats. That has been a big topic of discussion this week, and our staff provides its thoughts on how that could impact Saturday's game at Arizona Stadium.

So, make sure to join GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison to break down both games in the latest episode of our football preview show. Also, make sure to stay until the end as Matt and Troy offer their predictions for the Saturday's game.