GOAZCATS.com Preview Show: Arizona vs UW

This week our crew reviews Arizona's shutout loss to Colorado that included the loss of another starting quarterback as Gunner Cruz left the game with a thumb injury that will sideline him for the final six games. We discuss what that means for the Wildcats with just one scholarship quarterback, Will Plummer, remaining on the roster going into the second half of the season.

This week the Wildcats host Washington for a Friday night matchup at Arizona Stadium with the Huskies coming off back-to-back losses. The underachieving team from the Pac-12's North Division comes to Tucson with a 2-4 record. The matchup with UW tends to be an intriguing one, but the Wildcats have not been able to secure a win against the Huskies since 2014.

UA is also dealing with a wave of injuries to key players that could impact the game as well. We dissect the matchup from all angles in this week's episode, and get you ready for the second half of the season with our latest breakdown of the Wildcats.

