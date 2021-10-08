GOAZCATS.com Preview Show: Arizona vs UCLA
Every game week during the 2021 Arizona football season watch our preview show with GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno, staff writer Troy Hutchison and former Wildcats defensive lineman Joe Tafoya breaking down everything you need to know ahead of each matchup.
This week our crew takes a look back at loss to Oregon on the road two weeks ago ahead of its bye week plus we take a look ahead to Saturday's matchup with UCLA as Arizona hopes to bookend its home losing streak with victories over the Bruins.
The Wildcats finally have some direction at the quarterback position as head coach Jedd Fisch has settled in on USF transfer Jordan McCloud despite a five-interception performance against the Ducks. Joe, Matt and Troy give their thoughts on the decision and what it will mean for the Wildcats moving forward this season. Plus, they discuss who will play a key role in the game against UCLA on both sides of the ball as the Wildcats look to break out of their 16-game losing streak.
Enjoy the show!
After you finish up watching this week's episode of the GOAZCATS.com Preview Show make sure to read our predictions for Saturday's game against the Bruins as our crew looks is coming off its first perfect week of predictions.
Find out who they're picking in Saturday's matchup between UA and UCLA below!
GAME PREDICTIONS
