GOAZCATS.com Preview Show: Arizona vs UCLA

Every game week during the 2021 Arizona football season watch our preview show with GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno, staff writer Troy Hutchison and former Wildcats defensive lineman Joe Tafoya breaking down everything you need to know ahead of each matchup.

This week our crew takes a look back at loss to Oregon on the road two weeks ago ahead of its bye week plus we take a look ahead to Saturday's matchup with UCLA as Arizona hopes to bookend its home losing streak with victories over the Bruins.

The Wildcats finally have some direction at the quarterback position as head coach Jedd Fisch has settled in on USF transfer Jordan McCloud despite a five-interception performance against the Ducks. Joe, Matt and Troy give their thoughts on the decision and what it will mean for the Wildcats moving forward this season. Plus, they discuss who will play a key role in the game against UCLA on both sides of the ball as the Wildcats look to break out of their 16-game losing streak.

Enjoy the show!