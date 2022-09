Every week during the 2021 Arizona football season, watch our preview show with GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison as they breakdown the Wildcats' opponents every week throughout the season.

This week our duo of course will look ahead to Saturday's big matchup in San Diego as Arizona is set to face SDSU embarking on head coach Jedd Fisch's second season with the program from the brand new Snapdragon Stadium.

With the season set to begin we examine all aspects of Arizona's roster, take a closer look at the matchup with the Aztecs plus we take a deep dive into the Wildcats 2022 schedule and what UA's record will be when the dust settles this winter.

Sit back and enjoy the show!

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)