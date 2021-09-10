GOAZCATS.com Preview Show: Arizona vs SDSU

Every week during the 2021 Arizona football season, watch our new preview show with senior editor Matt Moreno, staff writer Troy Hutchison and former Wildcats defensive lineman Joe Tafoya breaking down everything you need to know ahead of each week's games.

This week our crew takes a look back at last weekend's season-opening loss to BYU in Las Vegas as Jedd Fisch made his head coaching debut with the Wildcats plus we take a look ahead to this weekend's home opener as Arizona hopes to break its current 13-game losing streak.

Last week's matchup against the Cougars provided an opportunity to finally see what the team looks like under its new leadership, and left everyone feeling more optimistic about the upcoming season after seeing how the Wildcats were able to come back from an 18-point deficit to close the gap by the end of the night. Joe is particularly fired up about this Saturday's matchup and he tells you why. Matt and Troy also give their biggest takeaways heading into the second game after watching last week's opener in person in Las Vegas.

Enjoy the show!