The GOAZCATS.com Football Preview Show is back for Season 2 as the Wildcats continue their second season under head coach Jedd Fisch.

This week the Wildcats are wrapping up nonconference play with a matchup against defending FCS champion North Dakota State in a game that was scheduled back in 2017. The Bison head to Tucson for the first time ever having won the first two games this season while the Wildcats are coming off a 39-17 loss to Mississippi State.