GOAZCATS.com Preview Show: Arizona vs No. 3 Oregon

Every week during the 2021 Arizona football season, watch our preview show with GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno, staff writer Troy Hutchison and former Wildcats defensive lineman Joe Tafoya breaking down everything you need to know ahead of each week's game.

This week our crew takes a look back at last weekend's surprising 21-19 loss to Northern Arizona plus we take a look ahead to Saturday's matchup against No. 3 Oregon with Arizona hoping to pull off a major upset to secure its first win since 2019.

The Wildcats remain unsettled at the quarterback position with three options on the table now for head coach Jedd Fisch heading into Saturday's game. Joe, Matt and Troy discuss the significance of the upcoming decision by Fisch and what it will mean for the team moving forward. Plus, we discuss who will play a key role in the game against Oregon on both sides of the ball as the Wildcats look to break out of their 15-game losing streak.

Enjoy the show!