The GOAZCATS.com Football Preview Show is back for Season 2 as the Wildcats begin their second season under head coach Jedd Fisch.

This week the Wildcats are once again at home in what will be the toughest matchup of the season up to this point. No. 12 Oregon is set to make its first trip to Tucson since 2018, which was the last time Arizona locked up a win against the Ducks.

UA has only won one of the last five games against Oregon but its previous two wins came in matchups at Arizona Stadium.