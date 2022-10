The GOAZCATS.com Football Preview Show is back after a break for Arizona's bye week, and now things get difficult for the Wildcats. UA continues a challenging stretch of games this week that will match the Wildcats up with some of the top teams in the Pac-12, beginning with No. 10 USC on Saturday afternoon in Tucson. Senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to break down the game and discuss what needs to go right for Arizona to pull off a win.

Are we feeling the upset at Arizona Stadium? Tune in to this week's episode of the GOAZCATS.com Football Preview Show to find out!