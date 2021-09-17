GOAZCATS.com Preview Show: Arizona vs NAU
Every week during the 2021 Arizona football season, watch our new preview show with senior editor Matt Moreno, staff writer Troy Hutchison and former Wildcats defensive lineman Joe Tafoya breaking down everything you need to know ahead of each week's games.
This week our crew takes a look back at last weekend's surprising 38-15 loss to San Diego State in the home coaching debut for Jedd Fisch plus we take a look ahead to Saturday's. matchup against NAU as Arizona hopes to break its current 14-game losing streak.
The Wildcats have decided to switch quarterbacks with freshman Will Plummer set to make his second career start when Arizona takes the field this weekend. Joe, Matt and Troy discuss the significance of the decision by Fisch and what it will mean for the team moving forward. Plus, we discuss the defensive issues and break down this weekend's matchup against the Lumberjacks, which head into the game winless as well.
Enjoy the show!
After you finish up watching this week's episode of the GOAZCATS.com Preview Show make sure to read our predictions for Saturday's game against NAU as our crew looks to bounce back from an 0-3 week with their picks for last week's matchup against San Diego State. Plus, we have a bonus clip for you with Joe, Matt and Troy answering a few subscriber questions about the current state of the team heading into the third game.
Check that all out below!
PREDICTIONS
