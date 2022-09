Every week during the 2022 Arizona football season, watch our preview show with GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison as they breakdown the Wildcats' opponents every week throughout the season.

This week, our duo will look ahead to Saturday's highly anticipated match up as the Wildcats welcome SEC opponent Mississippi State to the desert. After winning the season opener head coach Jedd Fisch will be looking to to something the program hasn't done in a while, and that is win back-to-back games.

Arizona as a program has gone 1-5-1 against the SEC with the lone win coming against Auburn in a 31-19 victory. The last time the Wildcats faced an SEC team was against LSU during the 2006 season. The Wildcats will look to get their second win in program history against an SEC opponent during Saturday's game against Mississippi State. Kickoff time is set for 8 p.m. MST at Arizona Stadium.