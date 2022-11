The GOAZCATS.com Football Preview Show concludes the season with the most important game on the schedule every year for Arizona as the Wildcats are set to face in-state rival Arizona State on Friday in the 96th Territorial Cup game. Both teams are not bowl eligible, but that doesn't mean the matchup will be any less intense as there are plenty of interesting storylines to follow heading into Friday's kickoff at Arizona Stadium.

The Wildcats are looking to snap a five-game losing streak to the rival Sun Devils with UA having lost six of the last seven meetings overall. This season might be Arizona's best chance to earn a win over that time as the Wildcats have retooled the offense and have seen an improving defense in recent weeks. GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer and Tucson native Troy Hutchison to discuss the history of the rivalry, big moments in the game and give their thoughts on this season's matchup plus offer up a prediction for Friday's game.