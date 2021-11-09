GOAZCATS.com Preview Show: Arizona opens the Tommy Lloyd era

Arizona is set to open the first season under new head coach Tommy Lloyd Tuesday night when the Wildcats host Northern Arizona in the season opener. So far fans have been able to get a glimpse at this year's team through an exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico as well as the Red-Blue Game.

Now the games will count, however, and there are a lot of new pieces to fit into the mix in a new system for Arizona. Lloyd wants to pick up the pace with an uptempo style of play that will infuse plenty of scoring opportunities into each game.

Along with key returners such as Benn Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis, the Wildcats have added numerous transfer players including Georgia guard Justin Kier and versatile Utah guard Pelle Larsson.

There is a lot to go over before Lloyd makes his debut as the team's new head coach, so GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison and senior editor Matt Moreno are here to look ahead to the upcoming season in this full preview ahead of Tuesday's game with the Lumberjacks.

Enjoy the show!