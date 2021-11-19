Every game week during the 2021 Arizona football season watch our preview show with GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno, staff writer Troy Hutchison and former Wildcats defensive lineman Joe Tafoya breaking down everything you need to know ahead of each matchup.

This week Arizona has Washington State on the schedule as the Wildcats make their return to Pullman for a Friday night meeting with the Cougars. There has been plenty of change on the Palouse this year as Wazzu made a coaching change during the season relieving Nick Rolovich of his duties in favor of interim coach Jake Dickert.

It has been a few years since the two teams last met, but that game proved to be a difficult one for the Wildcats. Ultimately, UA dropped its last meeting against WSU, 69-28.

Arizona has not won a game in Pullman since 2014. In our latest episode, Joe discusses the challenges of playing on the road against Washington State plus they have a full breakdown of last week's game against Utah and a look ahead to Friday night's matchup.

There is a lot of ground to cover, so enjoy the show!