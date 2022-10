The GOAZCATS.com Football Preview Show is back for Season 2 as the Wildcats continue their second season under head coach Jedd Fisch. This week the Wildcats are back on the road as a difficult stretch of the season continues with a road matchup against Washington on Saturday in Seattle. The Huskies have lost their last two games after opening up the season undefeated while the Wildcats are coming off a lopsided loss to No. 12 Oregon last week.

Husky Stadium has not been kind to UA with the Wildcats having not won a game on Montlake since 2007. Fisch and his team are looking to change that while also going back above .500 heading into a bye week.