GOAZCATS.com Preview Show: Arizona at USC

Every game week during the 2021 Arizona football season watch our preview show with GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno, staff writer Troy Hutchison and former Wildcats defensive lineman Joe Tafoya breaking down everything you need to know ahead of each matchup.

This week our crew reviews Arizona's close loss to Washington that was derailed by a late turnover and defensive miscue in the fourth quarter. We discuss the impact of another loss for the Wildcats as their losing streak now sits at 19 games plus we break down what stood out on both sides of the ball in the 21-16 defeat.

This week the Wildcats will visit Los Angeles to take on USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum where UA has not been able to win since 2009. The Trojans have struggled this season and are in the midst of a coaching change with Clay Helton already out after a sluggish start and former Arizona defensive backs coach Donté Williams serving as the current interim head coach.

USC is coming off a loss to Notre Dame and has lost its last two games entering Saturday's matchup with the Wildcats.

UA has started to settle in offensively after seeing starting quarterbacks go down in consecutive weeks. Second-year freshman Will Plummer will again lead the offense at the quarterback position looking to build off his most recent start. However, the Wildcats have been including receiver Jamarye Joiner as a quarterback in some packages giving the offense a different look.

There is plenty to cover this week, so enjoy the show!