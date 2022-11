The GOAZCATS.com Football Preview Show returns with another episode, and this week we are examining Arizona's close loss to previous-No. 10 USC and looking ahead to another top-15 matchup against Utah.

The Wildcats have struggled against the Utes in recent years and head into Saturday's game in Salt Lake City as more than a two-touchdown underdog.

GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to discuss the upcoming game. Are the Wildcats ready to break out of their losing streak to the Utes?

Tune in to this week's episode of the GOAZCATS.com Football Preview Show to find out what we think! Watch the show by hitting the play button above or listen to the latest audio-only version of the episode by hitting the play button below.