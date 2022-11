The GOAZCATS.com Football Preview Show returns with another episode, and this week we are examining Arizona's one-sided loss to Utah last Saturday as the Wildcats' offense struggled in the rain in Salt Lake City. Plus, we are joined by Bruin Blitz staff writer Tracy McDannald to discuss this week's matchup for Arizona against No. 12 UCLA in what will be the final road game of the regular season for the Wildcats.

GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison break down their thoughts on both games as the Wildcats head down the final stretch of the season.

Is this the week the Wildcats finally get put together an upset victory? Find out as our staff makes its weekly predictions for the game and talks about what has to go right for it to happen.

Watch the full video version of our episode by hitting the play button above. Or listen to the audio-only version of this week's episode by hitting the play button below.