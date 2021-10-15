GOAZCATS.com Preview Show: Arizona at Colorado
Every game week during the 2021 Arizona football season watch our preview show with GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno, staff writer Troy Hutchison and former Wildcats defensive lineman Joe Tafoya breaking down everything you need to know ahead of each matchup.
This week our crew reviews Arizona's loss to UCLA that included the loss of starting quarterback Jordan McCloud plus what it means for the Wildcats moving forward behind the return of Gunner Cruz. We are also joined by CUSportsNation editor Justin Guerriero to give his thoughts on the matchup and provide excellent insight into the other side of Saturday's game with Colorado.
Both teams head into the matchup looking for a win as the Buffaloes have just one victory this season while the Wildcats continue to look for their first win since 2019. Interestingly enough, the last time Arizona secured a victory it came on the road in Boulder against Colorado.
We will discuss all angles of the matchup this week plus dive into some recruiting talk as the Wildcats continue to add pieces to Jedd Fisch's first class at UA.
Enjoy the show!
After you finish up watching this week's episode of the GOAZCATS.com Preview Show make sure to read our predictions for Saturday's game against the Buffaloes as our crew tries to correctly decide what will happen when the two teams square off Saturday afternoon.
Find out who they're picking in Saturday's matchup between UA and CU below!
GAME PREDICTIONS
