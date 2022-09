The GOAZCATS.com Football Preview Show is back for Season 2 as the Wildcats begin their second season under head coach Jedd Fisch. This week the Wildcats are opening up Pac-12 play after finishing up the nonconference schedule with an important win over North Dakota State last week.

Saturday, UA will head to the Bay Area to face Cal, which is coming off a one-score road loss to Notre Dame.

GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison joins senior editor Matt Moreno to discuss last week's game for the Wildcats plus look ahead to Saturday afternoon's matchup between Arizona and the Golden Bears.

What is our staff predicting for the outcome Saturday as the Wildcats are once again an underdog this week? Find out by watching the full episode of the GOAZCATS.com Football Preview Show.