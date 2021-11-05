GOAZCATS.com Preview Show: Arizona at Cal

Every game week during the 2021 Arizona football season watch our preview show with GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno, staff writer Troy Hutchison and former Wildcats defensive lineman Joe Tafoya breaking down everything you need to know ahead of each matchup.

This week Joe is on vacation but Matt and Troy review Arizona's close loss to USC that featured some progress by the offense behind strong play from quarterback Will Plummer plus an impressive second-half performance from the UA defense. The Wildcats have now passed the 20-game threshold in their current losing streak but might finally be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel heading into this week's matchup against Cal.

The Golden Bears have "multiple" players impacted by COVID-19 protocols leaving the Bay Area squad shorthanded coming into Saturday's matchup. At this point it is unclear who or how many players will not be on the field this weekend, but that could be enough to turn the tables in favor of the Wildcats.

UA has injury issues to worry about this week as several defensive linemen have been banged up in addition to versatile playmaker Jamarye Joiner who threw a touchdown pass in last week's loss.

We delve into that topic plus break down what stood out about the Wildcats last week in Los Angeles and ultimately offer up some game predictions, which you can read at the bottom of the page.

There is again plenty to cover this week, so enjoy the show!