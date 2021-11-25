GOAZCATS.com Preview Show: 2021 Territorial Cup matchup

Arizona will end the regular season with the biggest game of its season as the Wildcats travel up I-10 to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State in the 95th edition of the Territorial Cup game. You can throw out the records this week as the matchup always brings some entertainment regardless of how each team is playing in a given season.

The Wildcats have redemption on their minds after last year's 70-7 loss that ultimately led to a change in leadership in Tucson. New head coach Jedd Fisch will experience his first Duel in the Desert while ASU could be playing one of its final games under its current coaching staff.

There is plenty to discuss leading into Saturday's kickoff, so our crew of GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison plus former UA star Joe Tafoya is back to look ahead to the matchup.

Having played in the game numerous times, Joe breaks down some of his most memorable moments when facing the Sun Devils while Troy discusses his perspective on the rivalry as a life-long Tusconan.

The group also offers up its game predictions for the 2021 matchup between UA and ASU. Will the Wildcats break their current losing streak against their rival? We discuss that and much more.

Enjoy the last episode of the regular season!