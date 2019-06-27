News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-27 13:36:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Getting to know: Peyton Watson

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

LOS ANGELES — California's Long Beach Poly High School has not shortage of players who have gone on to success on the hardwood. Most recently that has included Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warri...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}