 GOAZCATS - GAME PREVIEW: No. 8 Arizona vs. California Baptist
GAME PREVIEW: No. 8 Arizona vs. California Baptist

Arizona is set to close out the nonconference portion of its home schedule Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats host California Baptist for the first time. The two teams were scheduled to meet last year, but COVID issues with the Lancers prevented that game from taking place at McKale Center. So, the two teams will close out this portion of the schedule for UA with their first ever meeting.

CBU has had a solid season up to this point while UA continues to roll as the eighth-ranked team in the country. The Lancers are making the transition to Division I, so they will not be eligible for the NCAA Tournament until next season, but will still present UA with a unique challenge Saturday at McKale Center.

Here's a look ahead to what and who you need to know Saturday.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (10-0; last game: 101-76 win over Northern Colorado) vs. California Baptist (9-2; last game: 70-54 loss to UC Riverside)

When: 4:00 p.m. MST

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: First meeting

Favorite: Arizona (-27), O/U: 161 1/2

SNAPSHOT: California Baptist

Head coach: Rick Croy (9th season | 190-66)

Preseason prediction: 8th (WAC)

2020-21 finish: 4th (13-10), 6-6 (WAC)

HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & California Baptist

Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/91.7 PPG) | CBU (NR*/73.6)

Scoring defense: Arizona (70th/63.1) | CBU (NR*/63.3)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (6th/11.5) | CBU (NR*/4.7)

Turnover margin: Arizona (39th/3.9) | CBU (NR*/-0.7)

Assists per game: Arizona (1st/21.9) | CBU (NR*/19.3)

* CBU is not factored into the rankings as a team reclassifying to Division I

Arizona leaders (through 10 games)
Player Points Rebounds Assists

Benn Mathurin

17.7

6.9

1.8

Azuolas Tubelis

15.8

6.8

2.9

Christian Koloko

13.8

7.0

1.1

Kerr Kriisa

12.4

2.7

5.4

Justin Kier

8.0

2.5

2.3

WHO TO KNOW — California Baptist

