GAME PREVIEW: No. 8 Arizona vs. California Baptist
Arizona is set to close out the nonconference portion of its home schedule Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats host California Baptist for the first time. The two teams were scheduled to meet last year, but COVID issues with the Lancers prevented that game from taking place at McKale Center. So, the two teams will close out this portion of the schedule for UA with their first ever meeting.
CBU has had a solid season up to this point while UA continues to roll as the eighth-ranked team in the country. The Lancers are making the transition to Division I, so they will not be eligible for the NCAA Tournament until next season, but will still present UA with a unique challenge Saturday at McKale Center.
Here's a look ahead to what and who you need to know Saturday.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (10-0; last game: 101-76 win over Northern Colorado) vs. California Baptist (9-2; last game: 70-54 loss to UC Riverside)
When: 4:00 p.m. MST
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: First meeting
Favorite: Arizona (-27), O/U: 161 1/2
SNAPSHOT: California Baptist
Head coach: Rick Croy (9th season | 190-66)
Preseason prediction: 8th (WAC)
2020-21 finish: 4th (13-10), 6-6 (WAC)
HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & California Baptist
Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/91.7 PPG) | CBU (NR*/73.6)
Scoring defense: Arizona (70th/63.1) | CBU (NR*/63.3)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (6th/11.5) | CBU (NR*/4.7)
Turnover margin: Arizona (39th/3.9) | CBU (NR*/-0.7)
Assists per game: Arizona (1st/21.9) | CBU (NR*/19.3)
* CBU is not factored into the rankings as a team reclassifying to Division I
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Benn Mathurin
|
17.7
|
6.9
|
1.8
|
Azuolas Tubelis
|
15.8
|
6.8
|
2.9
|
Christian Koloko
|
13.8
|
7.0
|
1.1
|
Kerr Kriisa
|
12.4
|
2.7
|
5.4
|
Justin Kier
|
8.0
|
2.5
|
2.3
WHO TO KNOW — California Baptist
