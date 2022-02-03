GAME PREVIEW: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 3 UCLA
Just over a week has lapsed since Arizona squared off with UCLA, and now the two top-10 teams will meet once again on the Wildcats' home floor. The Bruins controlled last Tuesday's matchup at Pauley Pavilion and eventually finished with a 16-point win over UA in the biggest game of the season in the Pac-12.
Tommy Lloyd's team will look to earn a split of the regular-season series in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd at McKale Center on Thursday.
To get you ready for the biggest game of the season in Tucson, here is a look at what to know and who to watch for as Arizona hosts UCLA.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 7 Arizona (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12; last game: 67-56 win over ASU) vs. No. 3 UCLA (16-2, 8-1; last game: 66-43 win over Stanford)
When: 6:00 p.m. MST
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona
TV: ESPN
Last meeting: 75-59 UCLA win (Jan. 25)
All-time series: UCLA leads 62-44
Favorite: Arizona (-6 1/2), O/U: 149
SNAPSHOT: UCLA
Head coach: Mick Cronin (3rd season | 57-24)
Preseason Pac-12 prediction: 1st place
Current Pac-12 standings: 1st place
HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & UCLA (Pac-12 ranks)
Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/86.0 PPG) | UCLA (2nd/78.0)
Scoring defense: Arizona (4th/64.5) | UCLA (3rd/63.9)
Rebounding: Arizona (1st/43.7) | UCLA (5th/37.4)
Turnovers: Arizona (10th/13.4) | UCLA (1st/9.6)
Turnovers forced: Arizona (2nd/14.5) | UCLA (4th/14.3)
Assists per game: Arizona (1st/21.8) | UCLA (6th/19.3)
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Benn Mathurin
|
17.2
|
4.4
|
2.2
|
Azuolas Tubelis
|
14.2
|
4.2
|
2.8
|
Christian Koloko
|
13.0
|
4.9
|
1.2
|
Kerr Kriisa
|
10.6
|
1.8
|
5.1
|
Justin Kier
|
7.9
|
3.1
|
2.2
WHO TO KNOW: UCLA
