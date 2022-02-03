 GOAZCATS - GAME PREVIEW: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 3 UCLA
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-03 18:00:35 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GAME PREVIEW: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 3 UCLA

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
Arizona will look to even up the season series against UCLA after losing to the Bruins on the road last week.
Arizona will look to even up the season series against UCLA after losing to the Bruins on the road last week. (Mark J. Terrill | Associated Press)

Just over a week has lapsed since Arizona squared off with UCLA, and now the two top-10 teams will meet once again on the Wildcats' home floor. The Bruins controlled last Tuesday's matchup at Pauley Pavilion and eventually finished with a 16-point win over UA in the biggest game of the season in the Pac-12.

Tommy Lloyd's team will look to earn a split of the regular-season series in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd at McKale Center on Thursday.

To get you ready for the biggest game of the season in Tucson, here is a look at what to know and who to watch for as Arizona hosts UCLA.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 7 Arizona (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12; last game: 67-56 win over ASU) vs. No. 3 UCLA (16-2, 8-1; last game: 66-43 win over Stanford)

When: 6:00 p.m. MST

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Last meeting: 75-59 UCLA win (Jan. 25)

All-time series: UCLA leads 62-44

Favorite: Arizona (-6 1/2), O/U: 149

SNAPSHOT: UCLA

Head coach: Mick Cronin (3rd season | 57-24)

Preseason Pac-12 prediction: 1st place

Current Pac-12 standings: 1st place

HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & UCLA (Pac-12 ranks)

Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/86.0 PPG) | UCLA (2nd/78.0)

Scoring defense: Arizona (4th/64.5) | UCLA (3rd/63.9)

Rebounding: Arizona (1st/43.7) | UCLA (5th/37.4)

Turnovers: Arizona (10th/13.4) | UCLA (1st/9.6)

Turnovers forced: Arizona (2nd/14.5) | UCLA (4th/14.3)

Assists per game: Arizona (1st/21.8) | UCLA (6th/19.3)

Arizona leaders (through 19 games)
Player Points Rebounds Assists

Benn Mathurin

17.2

4.4

2.2

Azuolas Tubelis

14.2

4.2

2.8

Christian Koloko

13.0

4.9

1.2

Kerr Kriisa

10.6

1.8

5.1

Justin Kier

7.9

3.1

2.2

WHO TO KNOW: UCLA

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}