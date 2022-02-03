GAME PREVIEW: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 3 UCLA

Just over a week has lapsed since Arizona squared off with UCLA, and now the two top-10 teams will meet once again on the Wildcats' home floor. The Bruins controlled last Tuesday's matchup at Pauley Pavilion and eventually finished with a 16-point win over UA in the biggest game of the season in the Pac-12.

Tommy Lloyd's team will look to earn a split of the regular-season series in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd at McKale Center on Thursday.

To get you ready for the biggest game of the season in Tucson, here is a look at what to know and who to watch for as Arizona hosts UCLA.