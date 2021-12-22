GAME PREVIEW: No. 6 Arizona at No. 19 Tennessee
Arizona is looking to continue proving that it is one of the top teams in the country, and its next big challenge is coming up Wednesday evening on the road in Knoxville, Tennessee. The sixth-ranked Wildcats (11-0) will look to close out nonconference play with another win as they square off against No. 19 Tennessee (8-2) in the first of three upcoming top-25 battles.
It is an important game for both teams, and to give you an idea of what you need to be watching for and who you need to know about Wednesday, here is a look ahead to the Pac-12/SEC matchup set for a 5 p.m. MST tipoff.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 6 Arizona (11-0; last game: 84-60 win over California Baptist) at No. 19 Tennessee (8-2; last game: 96-52 win over USC Upstate)
When: 5:00 p.m. MST
Where: Thompson-Boling Arena | Knoxville, Tennessee
TV: ESPN2
All-time series: Tennessee leads 3-1
Favorite: Tennessee (-1), O/U: 154
SNAPSHOT: Tennessee
Head coach: Rick Barnes (7th season at Tennessee | 131-75; 35th season | 735-389)
Preseason prediction: 4th (SEC)
2020-21 finish: 4th (18-9), 10-7 (SEC); NCAA First Round (70-56 loss to Oregon State)
HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & Tennessee (NCAA ranks)
Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/91.0 PPG) | Tennessee (62nd/78.5)
Scoring defense: Arizona (69th/62.8) | Tennessee (T-15th/57.9)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (6th/11.5) | Tennessee (87th/4.9)
Turnover margin: Arizona (46th/3.5) | Tennessee (5th/7.1)
Assists per game: Arizona (1st/21.8) | Tennessee (6th/19.3)
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Benn Mathurin
|
17.4
|
6.5
|
1.8
|
Azuolas Tubelis
|
16.1
|
6.8
|
3.1
|
Christian Koloko
|
13.6
|
7.3
|
1.3
|
Kerr Kriisa
|
11.8
|
2.7
|
5.4
|
Justin Kier
|
8.2
|
2.5
|
2.1
WHO TO KNOW – Tennessee
