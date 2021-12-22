GAME PREVIEW: No. 6 Arizona at No. 19 Tennessee

Arizona is looking to continue proving that it is one of the top teams in the country, and its next big challenge is coming up Wednesday evening on the road in Knoxville, Tennessee. The sixth-ranked Wildcats (11-0) will look to close out nonconference play with another win as they square off against No. 19 Tennessee (8-2) in the first of three upcoming top-25 battles.

It is an important game for both teams, and to give you an idea of what you need to be watching for and who you need to know about Wednesday, here is a look ahead to the Pac-12/SEC matchup set for a 5 p.m. MST tipoff.