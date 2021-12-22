 GOAZCATS - GAME PREVIEW: No. 6 Arizona at No. 19 Tennessee
GAME PREVIEW: No. 6 Arizona at No. 19 Tennessee

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona is looking to continue proving that it is one of the top teams in the country, and its next big challenge is coming up Wednesday evening on the road in Knoxville, Tennessee. The sixth-ranked Wildcats (11-0) will look to close out nonconference play with another win as they square off against No. 19 Tennessee (8-2) in the first of three upcoming top-25 battles.

It is an important game for both teams, and to give you an idea of what you need to be watching for and who you need to know about Wednesday, here is a look ahead to the Pac-12/SEC matchup set for a 5 p.m. MST tipoff.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 6 Arizona (11-0; last game: 84-60 win over California Baptist) at No. 19 Tennessee (8-2; last game: 96-52 win over USC Upstate)

When: 5:00 p.m. MST

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena | Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN2

All-time series: Tennessee leads 3-1

Favorite: Tennessee (-1), O/U: 154

SNAPSHOT: Tennessee

Head coach: Rick Barnes (7th season at Tennessee | 131-75; 35th season | 735-389)

Preseason prediction: 4th (SEC)

2020-21 finish: 4th (18-9), 10-7 (SEC); NCAA First Round (70-56 loss to Oregon State)

HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & Tennessee (NCAA ranks)

Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/91.0 PPG) | Tennessee (62nd/78.5)

Scoring defense: Arizona (69th/62.8) | Tennessee (T-15th/57.9)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (6th/11.5) | Tennessee (87th/4.9)

Turnover margin: Arizona (46th/3.5) | Tennessee (5th/7.1)

Assists per game: Arizona (1st/21.8) | Tennessee (6th/19.3)

Arizona leaders (through 11 games)
Player Points Rebounds Assists

Benn Mathurin

17.4

6.5

1.8

Azuolas Tubelis

16.1

6.8

3.1

Christian Koloko

13.6

7.3

1.3

Kerr Kriisa

11.8

2.7

5.4

Justin Kier

8.2

2.5

2.1

WHO TO KNOW – Tennessee

