Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats will aim to get back on track after a stunning upset loss at Utah on Thursday 81-66, as Arizona gets ready to host its first home conference game of the season against the winless California Golden Bears. Arizona (6-1, 0-1 Pac-12) is currently on an 11-game winning streak against Cal (0-8, 0-1). The last time the Golden Bears played the Wildcats in Tucson came last season where UA dominated them 89-61 Mar. 6, 2022 in the tribute to Lute Olson game.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 4 Arizona (6-1; last game: 81-66 loss at Utah ) vs. Cal (0-8; last game: 66-51 loss at home against USC) When: 3 p.m. (MST) Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks All-time series: Arizona leads 68-22 (Arizona on 11-game winning streak) Favorite: Arizona (-24.5), O/U: 144.5



SNAPSHOT – California

Head coach: Mark Fox (fourth season) Preseason prediction: 11th (Pac-12) 2021-22 finish: 10th (12-20, 5-15 Pac-12)

HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & Cal



Scoring offense: Arizona (2nd/ 93 PPG) | Cal (350th/ 57.5 PPG) Scoring defense: Arizona (333rd/ 79 PPG) | Cal (116th / 65.9 PPG) Rebounding margin: Arizona (14th/ 9.4) | Cal (256/ -0.8) Turnovers: Arizona (340 / 16.6) | Cal (294th/ 15) Assists per game: Arizona (3rd/ 21.2) | Cal (344th/ 9.1)



WHO TO KNOW – Cal

PG: Devin Askew (stats vs USC: 23 points, four rebounds, and two assists) Cal’s floor general Devin Askew will bring a lot of veteran experience against the Wildcats. The 6-foot-3, Kentucky and Texas transfer has a dynamic and complementary game, being able to both scores at will, averaging a team-high 17.5 points per contest and setting up his teammates for open shots, dishing out 3.1 assists per game. Playing with Askew last season, Wildcat guard Courtney Ramey should have an easier time knowing what to expect when guarding his former teammate this Sunday.



F Lars Thiemann (stats vs USC: 10 points, six rebounds, and one block) German 7-footer Lars Thiemann could be a threat to the Wildcats with his size and lateral quickness on both ends of the floor. Averaging one block per contest, the Cats’ offense will need to be cautious and watch where Thiemann is in the painted area. Thiemann is also near-automatic from the charity stripe, averaging 77.8% from the line this season. Azuolas Tubelis, who had four fouls in the loss at Utah will need to stay out of foul trouble and keep away from fouling Cal’s big man, preventing consistent points from the line.

F Sam Alajiki (stats vs TCU: seven points, four rebounds, and one steal) 6-foot-7 forward from Ireland Sam Alajiki will bring size, intensity, and athleticism to the table. Averaging 0.8 steals per game, the Wildcats, who average 16.6 turnovers per contest, will need to look out where they pass the ball as Alajiki is a ball hawk that will show no mercy if getting his hands on the ball on the defensive end.



WHAT TO WATCH FOR



Arizona will need to stay out of foul trouble vs Cal Ranking 331st in the country committing 20.3 fouls per game, Arizona has blown leads due to sending other teams to the line down the stretch throughout its recent contests, allowing 20.6 free throw attempts in its last three contests that all were for the most part close games. Lloyd will need to have his players play more conservatively on the defensive end to ensure that the foul line trips are lessened—yet still making sure that the intensity is still up to par.



The Wildcats offense still searching for leadership After losing their leaders and main options from last season (Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry, Christian Koloko), the Wildcats are still in need of a captain that the team will rely on down the stretch in games. It seems as though Arizona has not been vocal on either side of the ball and will need more communication and chemistry from its elder players to gel with the younger. This will be a great opportunity for the Cats to establish themselves as a unit for players like Ramey, Kerr Kriisa, and Tubelis to step up as leaders and pick the team up when they are down against a winless Cal team.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. (MST) Sunday at McKale Center, and will air on Pac-12 Networks.