Fourth-ranked Arizona (6-0) will open up conference play Thursday night on the road at Utah (5-2). The last time the Wildcats made the trip to the Huntsman Center was during Tommy Lloyd's first season and the team walked away with an impressive 97-77 victory behind a triple-double from point guard Kerr Kriisa and 23 points from power forward Azuolas Tubelis.

Lloyd and the Wildcats will be looking to extend the winning streak over Utah to three games dating back to the 2020-21 season.