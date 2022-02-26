GAME PREVIEW: No. 2 Arizona at Colorado

Who : No. 2 Arizona (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12; last game: 97-77 win over Utah) at Colorado (18-10, 10-8; last game: 82-65 loss to Arizona State)

Arizona is set to close out its final road weekend of the regular season Saturday evening at a place it has had some struggles in recent years. The Wildcats have won just twice in CU Events Center since 2012 and have not earned a victory in Boulder in exactly seven years.

The last UA win at Colorado came on Feb. 26, 2015 when the Wildcats were able to take down the Buffaloes by a wide 82-54 margin thanks to a balanced attack led by 15 points from Stanley Johnson.

The other Arizona in on the road at Colorado during the last 10 years came in 2014 when the Wildcats dominated the Buffs in an 88-61 win behind 23 points from Aaron Gordon.

The common thread with both teams is that they each made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament.

This year's team hopes to do the same in the first season under head coach Tommy Lloyd, and the Wildcats can wrap up the regular season Pac-12 title with a win plus some help Saturday night.

If the Wildcats are able to earn the victory in Boulder, they will earn at least a share of the conference title. However, if that happens plus USC loses to Oregon on the road in Eugene, then the Wildcats will earn the outright regular season title and the No. 1 seed in next month's Pac-12 Tournament.

Should that happen it would be the 17th time Arizona has secured the conference's regular season title since joining the league in 1978.