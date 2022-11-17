Utah Tech went 13-18 last season, not being eligible to compete in the WAC tournament because of the Div II to Div I transition rule. Its marquee win was defeating the eventual WAC No. 1 seed and champions Grand Canyon University earlier in the season 61-60. The Trailblazers will feature eight returners and nine new additions this season, giving them an equal share of veteran presence and raw potential for the future.

Two players to watch for on the Trailblazers will be the two leading scorers, guard Cameron Gooding, and center Tanner Christensen, both averaging 14 points per game. Gooding brings toughness on both ends of the ball and is feisty on the boards, grabbing 7.5 rebounds a contest in his last two games. Christensen will show a large 6-foot-10 frame, with veteran post moves and footwork down in the paint.

Big men Oumar Ballo, Henri Veesaar, and Dylan Anderson will be the main focus tonight in their largest statured match-up so far this year, going up against two 6-foot-10 players Trey Edmonds and Christensen, who both will have the ball in their hands a good portion down low throughout the game. Only recording two blocks last game against Southern, the Wildcat frontcourt will need to step up on the defensive end, in order to apply pressure and help the backcourt against a fast-paced Trailblazer team. Kerr Kriisa will also be someone to watch closely, as he will try to replicate his last performance in which he completed a triple-double in his team’s last win.