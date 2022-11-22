News More News
GAME PREVIEW: No. 14 Arizona vs. No. 17 San Diego State (Maui Invitational)

Forward Cedric Henderson Jr. had 14 off the bench against the Bearcats.
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
Fourteenth-ranked Arizona will take on No. 17 San Diego State in the semifinals of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tuesday night. It will be a battle of 4-0 teams as the Wildcats defeated Cincinnati and the Aztecs defeated Ohio State on Monday.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 14 Arizona (4-0; last game: 101-93 win over Cincinnati) vs. No. 17 San Diego State (4-0; last game: 88-77 win over Ohio State)

When: 8:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: Lahaina Civic Center | Lahaina, Hawaii

TV: ESPN

All-time series: Arizona leads 15-5

Favorite: Arizona (-1.5), O/U: 164.5

SNAPSHOT: San Diego State

Head coach: Brian Dutcher

Preseason Prediction: 1st (MW)

2021-22 finish: 3rd (23-9), 13-4 (MW)

HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona and San Diego State

Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/104.3 PPG) -- San Diego State (67th/81.0)

Scoring defense: Arizona (338th/80.8) -- San Diego State (163rd/67.8)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (7th/16) -- San Diego State (240th/0)

Turnovers: Arizona (12th worst/18) -- San Diego State (22nd/10)

Assists per game: Arizona (1st/23.5) -- San Diego State (90th/15.5)

Arizona leaders (through 4 games)
Players Points Rebounds Assists 

Azuolas Tubelis

22.5

8.5

2.8

Oumar Ballo

18

9.5

2

Kerr Kriisa

14.5

4.5

7.8

Pelle Larsson

13.8

5

4.3

Cedric Henderson Jr.

10.5

3.5

1

WHO TO KNOW – San Diego State

