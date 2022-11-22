Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Fourteenth-ranked Arizona will take on No. 17 San Diego State in the semifinals of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tuesday night. It will be a battle of 4-0 teams as the Wildcats defeated Cincinnati and the Aztecs defeated Ohio State on Monday.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 14 Arizona (4-0; last game: 101-93 win over Cincinnati) vs. No. 17 San Diego State (4-0; last game: 88-77 win over Ohio State)
When: 8:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Lahaina Civic Center | Lahaina, Hawaii
TV: ESPN
All-time series: Arizona leads 15-5
Favorite: Arizona (-1.5), O/U: 164.5
SNAPSHOT: San Diego State
Head coach: Brian Dutcher
Preseason Prediction: 1st (MW)
2021-22 finish: 3rd (23-9), 13-4 (MW)
HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona and San Diego State
Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/104.3 PPG) -- San Diego State (67th/81.0)
Scoring defense: Arizona (338th/80.8) -- San Diego State (163rd/67.8)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (7th/16) -- San Diego State (240th/0)
Turnovers: Arizona (12th worst/18) -- San Diego State (22nd/10)
Assists per game: Arizona (1st/23.5) -- San Diego State (90th/15.5)
Arizona leaders (through 4 games)
Players
Points
Rebounds
Assists
Azuolas Tubelis
22.5
8.5
2.8
Oumar Ballo
18
9.5
2
Kerr Kriisa
14.5
4.5
7.8
Pelle Larsson
13.8
5
4.3
Cedric Henderson Jr.
10.5
3.5
1
WHO TO KNOW – San Diego State
