GAME PREVIEW: No. 14 Arizona vs. No. 10 Creighton (Maui Invitational)
Starting off the Maui Invitational 2-0, No. 14 Arizona will shift its focus on No. 10 Creighton in a battle of two undefeated teams. With the Wildcats beating San Diego State to earn their place in the Maui Invitational finals where they will look to win the tournament for the first time since 2014 with head coach Tommy Lloyd looking to obtain his third title in the tournament as a coach with his first two coming in 2009 and 2018 respectively as an assistant coach with Gonzaga.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 14 Arizona (5-0; last game: 87-70 win over San Diego State) vs. No. 10 Creighton (6-0; last game: 90-87 win over Arkansas)
When: 3 p.m. (MST)
Where: Lahaina Civic Center | Lahaina, Hawaii
TV: ESPN
All-time series: tied 1-1; last game: 72-63 Arizona win (Jan. 16, 1969)
Favorite: (-2.5 Arizona), O/U: 162
SNAPSHOT: No. 10 Creighton
Head Coach: Greg McDermott
Preseason Prediction: 1st (Big East)
2021-22 finish: 4th (23-12), 12-7 (Big East); Round of 32 (79-72 loss to Kansas)
HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona and Creighton
Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/100.8 PPG) | Creighton (30th/84.7)
Scoring defense: Arizona (323th/78.6) | Creighton (106/64.8)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (11th/13.2) | Creighton (19th/11.3)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (343rd/18.2) | Creighton (28h/10.3)
Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/22.0) | Creighton (43rd/17.0)
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Azuolas Tubelis
|
20.8
|
8.2
|
2.4
|
Courtney Ramey
|
19.0*
|
5.0*
|
1.5*
|
Oumar Ballo
|
16.8
|
9.4
|
2.0
|
Kerr Kriisa
|
15.8
|
4.4
|
7.2
|
Pelle Larsson
|
12.4
|
5.0
|
4.0
WHO TO KNOW – No. 10 Creighton
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news