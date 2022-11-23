News More News
GAME PREVIEW: No. 14 Arizona vs. No. 10 Creighton (Maui Invitational)

Pelle Lrsson playing against SDSU in the Semifinals of the Maui Invitational.
Pelle Lrsson playing against SDSU in the Semifinals of the Maui Invitational. (Marco Garcia | Associated Press)
Dylan Grausz • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@dylan_grausz

Starting off the Maui Invitational 2-0, No. 14 Arizona will shift its focus on No. 10 Creighton in a battle of two undefeated teams. With the Wildcats beating San Diego State to earn their place in the Maui Invitational finals where they will look to win the tournament for the first time since 2014 with head coach Tommy Lloyd looking to obtain his third title in the tournament as a coach with his first two coming in 2009 and 2018 respectively as an assistant coach with Gonzaga.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 14 Arizona (5-0; last game: 87-70 win over San Diego State) vs. No. 10 Creighton (6-0; last game: 90-87 win over Arkansas)

When: 3 p.m. (MST)

Where: Lahaina Civic Center | Lahaina, Hawaii

TV: ESPN

All-time series: tied 1-1; last game: 72-63 Arizona win (Jan. 16, 1969)

Favorite: (-2.5 Arizona), O/U: 162

SNAPSHOT: No. 10 Creighton

Head Coach: Greg McDermott

Preseason Prediction: 1st (Big East)

2021-22 finish: 4th (23-12), 12-7 (Big East); Round of 32 (79-72 loss to Kansas)


HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona and Creighton

Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/100.8 PPG) | Creighton (30th/84.7)

Scoring defense: Arizona (323th/78.6) | Creighton (106/64.8)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (11th/13.2) | Creighton (19th/11.3)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (343rd/18.2) | Creighton (28h/10.3)

Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/22.0) | Creighton (43rd/17.0)

Arizona leaders (through 5 games)
Player Points Rebounds Assists

Azuolas Tubelis

20.8

8.2

2.4

Courtney Ramey

19.0*

5.0*

1.5*

Oumar Ballo

16.8

9.4

2.0

Kerr Kriisa

15.8

4.4

7.2

Pelle Larsson

12.4

5.0

4.0
* In two games played this season

WHO TO KNOW – No. 10 Creighton

