Starting off the Maui Invitational 2-0, No. 14 Arizona will shift its focus on No. 10 Creighton in a battle of two undefeated teams. With the Wildcats beating San Diego State to earn their place in the Maui Invitational finals where they will look to win the tournament for the first time since 2014 with head coach Tommy Lloyd looking to obtain his third title in the tournament as a coach with his first two coming in 2009 and 2018 respectively as an assistant coach with Gonzaga.