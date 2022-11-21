News More News
GAME PREVIEW: No. 14 Arizona vs. Cincinnati (Maui Invitational)

Cincinnati heads into the Maui Invitational coming off its first loss of the season.
Cincinnati heads into the Maui Invitational coming off its first loss of the season. (Kareem Elgazzar | The Enquirer | USA TODAY NETWORK)
Fourteenth-ranked Arizona is off to a 3-0 start to the season with home wins over Nicholls, Southern and Utah Tech. The Wildcats will now partake in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational where the Cats will take on their toughest test of the season against Cincinnati. The Bearcats opened the season with three-straight wins against Chaminade, Cleveland State and Eastern Kentucky before falling to Northern Kentucky this weekend.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 14 Arizona (3-0; last game: 104-77 win over Utah Tech) vs. Cincinnati (3-1; last game: 64-51 loss against Northern Kentucky)

When: 9:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

TV: ESPN2

All-time series: Arizona leads 3-0

Favorite: Arizona (-9.5), O/U: 159.5

SNAPSHOT: Cincinnati

Head coach: Wes Miller

Preseason prediction: 3rd (AAC)

2021-22 finish: 5th (12-11), 8-6 (AAC)

HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & Cincinnati

Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/105.3 PPG) -- Cincinnati (141st/76.3 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (308th/76.7) -- Cincinnati (73rd/61.5)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (9th/16) -- Cincinnati (27th/10)

Turnovers: Arizona (3rd worst/20.7) -- Cincinnati (35th best/10.3)

Assists per game: Arizona (1st/26) -- Cincinnati (64th/16.5)

Arizona leaders (through 3 games)
Player Points Rebounds Assists

Azuolas Tubelis

20

7.7

3.7

Oumar Ballo

17

9.3

2

Pelle Larsson

15.7

5.7

4

Kerr Kriisa

15.7

5.3

8

Cedric Henderson Jr.

9.3

3.7

1.3

WHO TO KNOW – Cincinnati

