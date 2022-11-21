Fourteenth-ranked Arizona is off to a 3-0 start to the season with home wins over Nicholls, Southern and Utah Tech. The Wildcats will now partake in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational where the Cats will take on their toughest test of the season against Cincinnati. The Bearcats opened the season with three-straight wins against Chaminade, Cleveland State and Eastern Kentucky before falling to Northern Kentucky this weekend.