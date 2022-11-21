GAME PREVIEW: No. 14 Arizona vs. Cincinnati (Maui Invitational)
Fourteenth-ranked Arizona is off to a 3-0 start to the season with home wins over Nicholls, Southern and Utah Tech. The Wildcats will now partake in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational where the Cats will take on their toughest test of the season against Cincinnati. The Bearcats opened the season with three-straight wins against Chaminade, Cleveland State and Eastern Kentucky before falling to Northern Kentucky this weekend.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 14 Arizona (3-0; last game: 104-77 win over Utah Tech) vs. Cincinnati (3-1; last game: 64-51 loss against Northern Kentucky)
When: 9:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii
TV: ESPN2
All-time series: Arizona leads 3-0
Favorite: Arizona (-9.5), O/U: 159.5
SNAPSHOT: Cincinnati
Head coach: Wes Miller
Preseason prediction: 3rd (AAC)
2021-22 finish: 5th (12-11), 8-6 (AAC)
HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & Cincinnati
Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/105.3 PPG) -- Cincinnati (141st/76.3 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (308th/76.7) -- Cincinnati (73rd/61.5)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (9th/16) -- Cincinnati (27th/10)
Turnovers: Arizona (3rd worst/20.7) -- Cincinnati (35th best/10.3)
Assists per game: Arizona (1st/26) -- Cincinnati (64th/16.5)
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Azuolas Tubelis
|
20
|
7.7
|
3.7
|
Oumar Ballo
|
17
|
9.3
|
2
|
Pelle Larsson
|
15.7
|
5.7
|
4
|
Kerr Kriisa
|
15.7
|
5.3
|
8
|
Cedric Henderson Jr.
|
9.3
|
3.7
|
1.3
WHO TO KNOW – Cincinnati
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news