 GOAZCATS - GAME PREVIEW: No. 11 Arizona vs. Wyoming
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-08 17:16:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GAME PREVIEW: No. 11 Arizona vs. Wyoming

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona will put its undefeated record on the line once again Wednesday night as the Wildcats (7-0) host undefeated Wyoming (8-0) in the team's return to McKale Center. UA opened Pac-12 play with a win Sunday against Oregon State and will now return to its nonconference schedule to close out 2021.

There is a challenging road game against Illinois coming up this weekend for the Wildcats, but in the meantime UA could have its hands full with the Cowboys. To get you ready for the matchup between undefeated teams, including who to know on the other side, here is a look ahead to Wednesday night's game in Tucson.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (7-0; last game: 90-65 win over Oregon State) vs. Wyoming (8-0; last game: 79-58 win over McNeese State)

When: 8:00 p.m. MST

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Arizona leads 20-15

Favorite: Arizona (-16 1/2), O/U: 150 1/2

SNAPSHOT: Wyoming

Head coach: Jeff Linder (2nd season | 22-11; 102-61 overall)

Preseason prediction: T-8th (Mountain West)

2020-21 finish: 8th (14-11), 7-9 (MWC)

HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & Wyoming

Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/91.3 PPG) | Wyoming (30th/82.2)

Scoring defense: Arizona (24th/58.7) | Wyoming (27th/59.0)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (13th/11.3) | Wyoming (58th/6.8)

Turnover margin: Arizona (34th/4.4) | Wyoming (T-137th/1.2)

Assists per game: Arizona (1st/23.0) | Wyoming (T-196th/13.0)

Arizona's leaders (through 7 games)
Player Points Rebounds Assists

Benn Mathurin

16.0

6.1

1.4

Christian Koloko

15.6

7.3

1.4

Azuolas Tubelis

15.6

6.3

2.4

Kerr Kriisa

10.1

2.3

5.3

Justin Kier

7.7

2.3

2.6

WHO TO KNOW — Wyoming

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}