GAME PREVIEW: No. 11 Arizona vs. Wyoming
Arizona will put its undefeated record on the line once again Wednesday night as the Wildcats (7-0) host undefeated Wyoming (8-0) in the team's return to McKale Center. UA opened Pac-12 play with a win Sunday against Oregon State and will now return to its nonconference schedule to close out 2021.
There is a challenging road game against Illinois coming up this weekend for the Wildcats, but in the meantime UA could have its hands full with the Cowboys. To get you ready for the matchup between undefeated teams, including who to know on the other side, here is a look ahead to Wednesday night's game in Tucson.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (7-0; last game: 90-65 win over Oregon State) vs. Wyoming (8-0; last game: 79-58 win over McNeese State)
When: 8:00 p.m. MST
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Arizona leads 20-15
Favorite: Arizona (-16 1/2), O/U: 150 1/2
SNAPSHOT: Wyoming
Head coach: Jeff Linder (2nd season | 22-11; 102-61 overall)
Preseason prediction: T-8th (Mountain West)
2020-21 finish: 8th (14-11), 7-9 (MWC)
HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & Wyoming
Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/91.3 PPG) | Wyoming (30th/82.2)
Scoring defense: Arizona (24th/58.7) | Wyoming (27th/59.0)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (13th/11.3) | Wyoming (58th/6.8)
Turnover margin: Arizona (34th/4.4) | Wyoming (T-137th/1.2)
Assists per game: Arizona (1st/23.0) | Wyoming (T-196th/13.0)
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Benn Mathurin
|
16.0
|
6.1
|
1.4
|
Christian Koloko
|
15.6
|
7.3
|
1.4
|
Azuolas Tubelis
|
15.6
|
6.3
|
2.4
|
Kerr Kriisa
|
10.1
|
2.3
|
5.3
|
Justin Kier
|
7.7
|
2.3
|
2.6
WHO TO KNOW — Wyoming
