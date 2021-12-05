GAME PREVIEW: No. 11 Arizona at Oregon State
It has been over a week since No. 11 Arizona last took the floor, but the layoff will end Sunday afternoon as the Wildcats (6-0) open up Pac-12 play with a matchup against Oregon State (1-7, 0-1 Pac-12) on the road in Corvallis. The two teams have began the season going in different directions, but conference play can always bring a different challenge for teams.
It will be the first ever trip to Corvallis for UA head coach Tommy Lloyd, and to get you ready for Sunday's afternoon matchup here is a closer look at who to know and what to know about the Wildcats and Beavers ahead of the game.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12; last game: 105-59 win over Sacramento State) vs. Oregon State (1-7, 0-1 Pac-12; last game: 73-61 loss to Cal)
When: 2:00 p.m. MST
Where: Gill Coliseum | Corvallis, Oregon
TV: ESPNU
All-time series: Arizona leads 68-22
Favorite: Arizona (-13 1/2), O/U: 144 1/2
SNAPSHOT: Oregon State
Head coach: Wayne Tinkle (16th season | 272-207)
Preseason prediction: T-4th (Pac-12)
2020-21 finish: 6th (20-13), 10-10 (Pac-12) | Elite Eight (67-61 loss to Houston)
HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & Oregon State
Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/91.5 PPG) | Oregon State (288th/65.1)
Scoring defense: Arizona (16th/57.7) | Oregon State (203rd/70.0)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (T-5th/12.7) | Oregon State (297th/-3.9)
Turnover margin: Arizona (55th/3.5) | Oregon State (T-104th/2.2)
Assists per game: Arizona (1st/23.5) | Michigan (T-326th/10.2)
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Azuolas Tubelis
|
16.5
|
6.5
|
2.3
|
Christian Koloko
|
16.2
|
7.5
|
1.7
|
Benn Mathurin
|
13.8
|
6.2
|
1.5
|
Kerr Kriisa
|
10.0
|
2.2
|
5.3
|
Justin Kier
|
7.7
|
2.3
|
2.8
WHO TO KNOW — Oregon State
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news