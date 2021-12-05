GAME PREVIEW: No. 11 Arizona at Oregon State

It has been over a week since No. 11 Arizona last took the floor, but the layoff will end Sunday afternoon as the Wildcats (6-0) open up Pac-12 play with a matchup against Oregon State (1-7, 0-1 Pac-12) on the road in Corvallis. The two teams have began the season going in different directions, but conference play can always bring a different challenge for teams.

It will be the first ever trip to Corvallis for UA head coach Tommy Lloyd, and to get you ready for Sunday's afternoon matchup here is a closer look at who to know and what to know about the Wildcats and Beavers ahead of the game.