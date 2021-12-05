 GOAZCATS - GAME PREVIEW: No. 11 Arizona at Oregon State
GAME PREVIEW: No. 11 Arizona at Oregon State

It has been over a week since No. 11 Arizona last took the floor, but the layoff will end Sunday afternoon as the Wildcats (6-0) open up Pac-12 play with a matchup against Oregon State (1-7, 0-1 Pac-12) on the road in Corvallis. The two teams have began the season going in different directions, but conference play can always bring a different challenge for teams.

It will be the first ever trip to Corvallis for UA head coach Tommy Lloyd, and to get you ready for Sunday's afternoon matchup here is a closer look at who to know and what to know about the Wildcats and Beavers ahead of the game.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12; last game: 105-59 win over Sacramento State) vs. Oregon State (1-7, 0-1 Pac-12; last game: 73-61 loss to Cal)

When: 2:00 p.m. MST

Where: Gill Coliseum | Corvallis, Oregon

TV: ESPNU

All-time series: Arizona leads 68-22

Favorite: Arizona (-13 1/2), O/U: 144 1/2

SNAPSHOT: Oregon State

Head coach: Wayne Tinkle (16th season | 272-207)

Preseason prediction: T-4th (Pac-12)

2020-21 finish: 6th (20-13), 10-10 (Pac-12) | Elite Eight (67-61 loss to Houston)

HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & Oregon State

Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/91.5 PPG) | Oregon State (288th/65.1)

Scoring defense: Arizona (16th/57.7) | Oregon State (203rd/70.0)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (T-5th/12.7) | Oregon State (297th/-3.9)

Turnover margin: Arizona (55th/3.5) | Oregon State (T-104th/2.2)

Assists per game: Arizona (1st/23.5) | Michigan (T-326th/10.2)

Arizona leaders (through 6 games)
Player Points Rebounds Assists

Azuolas Tubelis

16.5

6.5

2.3

Christian Koloko

16.2

7.5

1.7

Benn Mathurin

13.8

6.2

1.5

Kerr Kriisa

10.0

2.2

5.3

Justin Kier

7.7

2.3

2.8

WHO TO KNOW — Oregon State

